Pottawatomie County's May sales tax collections show record high
Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for May not only continue the year's trend upward, but make a significant leap of their own this month; the report marks a record increase.
Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $907,793.80, up from the same month a year ago when $580,625.70 was received –– a substantial increase of $327,168.10. The report is showing a record high, but it also should be noted the area was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during May 2020, bringing those figures significantly down.
On average
According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:
• May — $667,000
• April — $697,600
• March — $608,425
• February — $733,450
• January — $673,300
• December — $640,750
• November — $645,100
• October — $672,550
• September — $665,000
• August — $658,700
• July — $639,500
• June — $624,150
