Pottawatomie County's May sales tax collections show record high

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for May not only continue the year's trend upward, but make a significant leap of their own this month; the report marks a record increase.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $907,793.80, up from the same month a year ago when $580,625.70 was received –– a substantial increase of $327,168.10. The report is showing a record high, but it also should be noted the area was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during May 2020, bringing those figures significantly down.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

• June — $624,150

