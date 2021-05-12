Six McLoud seniors receive McLoud School Foundation scholarships

Submitted

The McLoud School Foundation presented six $1,000 scholarships at the McLoud High School Academic Awards Program held recently. The following students were presented scholarships by MSF President Austin Carroll: Lexie Boyer, Blaine Murdock, Olivia Alls, Trinity James, Cheyenne Banks and Kayla Denton. Each scholarship check will be awarded in the spring of 2022 after the student has successfully completed the fall semester at an accredited school of higher learning and upon presentation of their fall transcript, with the check being paid directly to the school.

In addition, the DeLaine Baxter Memorial Scholarship was presented to Caleb Summerlin by Chris Olds, McLoud High School athletic director.

The Jo Worthen Memorial STEM Scholarship was presented to Allie Mixon by Megan Ellis. This scholarship is named in memory of McLoud graduate Jo Worthen and it is for $2,000 paid out over four semesters. It is awarded to a female senior who is pursuing a degree in a STEM related field. Jo worked as a journeyman electrician, and preventative maintenance specialist using ultrasound, thermography and data analysis for General Motors and then for OGE. The scholarship's goal is to help a student stay in higher education as she pursues her degree.

The MSF was formed to provide yearly scholarships for graduating seniors and teacher grants. Donations to the foundation are tax deductible, as the organization has a 501 (c) (3) designation. Donations can be mailed to: MSF, PO Box 802, McLoud, OK 74851 or online at www.mcloudschoolfoundatiion.org.