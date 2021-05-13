VFW Post 1317 honors DeWitt as Officer of Year

This week, Shawnee's Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1317 honored its pick for Officer of the Year, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Deputy David DeWitt. He also was named runner up Officer of the Year for the State of Oklahoma.

Every year Post 1317 recognizes someone in the community by giving a public service award to a deserving firefighter, police officer, and EMT of the year.

On Tuesday evening, Post 1317 Commander James Dockemeyer and Sr. Vice Commander Don Plumley presented Dewitt with the awards as several from the Sheriff's Office were in attendance in support of their colleague.

DeWitt shared the honor given to him with the rest of the Sheriff's department.

“This truly isn't about me at all,” DeWitt said. “This is really an effort for all our team here at Pottawatomie County. (And the) Sheriff for giving us the opportunity to do what we do; if it wasn't for him, we most certainly wouldn't be here.”

He said he was truly honored and humbled, and greatly appreciates the honor.

Sheriff Mike Booth had a few words to say about his deputy, DeWitt.

“(DeWitt) is an inspiration to all of us in trying to reach our goals and trying to to get where we need to be, and to stay focused — and he does that,” Booth said. “I'd like to thank him for that.”

