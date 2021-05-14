Avedis to host mental health speaker for health week

On Tuesday, May 25, Mental Health Association of Oklahoma CEO Terri White will be speaking at an Avedis Foundation event at 10 a.m. at Life Church, at 5113 N. Harrison, in Shawnee.

White will discuss the importance of focusing on mental health as an essential component to overall wellbeing.

Masks will be required at the event.

May 18 is the deadline to register.

To register for the event, call (405) 273-4055 or visit avedisfoundation.org/rsvp.

The speaking event is only one of many elements of Avedis' annual Health Week celebration.

Other scheduled offerings include:

• May 21-27 — Throughout Health Week, YMCA Director of Health and Wellness LaDawn Hladik will offer daily instructor-led fitness classes.

• May 21-23 — Kicking off the week of events are some season opening activities at Shawnee Splash, at 100 E. Highland, featuring a Neon Splash Dance Party from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

• May 26 — National Senior Health and Fitness Day will offer a come-and-go day of fitness activities between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for adults 55 and older, at the Senior Recreation Center, 401 N. Bell.

• May 27 — Shawnee's YMCA, at 700 W. Saratoga, is offering a co-ed Kickball Tournament for youth, adults and seniors at 9 a.m. Register a team at sports@shawneeymca.org or call (405) 273-4386. Also, Shawnee Splash will host a family water safety night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 100 E. Highland.

