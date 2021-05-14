NRC to participate in summer feeding program

Special to the News-Star

North Rock Creek Public Schools will be participating in the Summer Feeding Program.

In accordance with USDA regulations and the Oklahoma State Department of Education, meals will be provided to children from infant to 18 years of age without charge. Meals will be the same for all children and will be provided at North Rock Creek High School Cougar Café. Program dates are May 24 through June 25. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will be provided Monday through Friday. The service will be closed on Memorial Day.