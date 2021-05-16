SHS Class of 1971 plans 50th reunion

Shawnee High School's Class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th reunion this year, and dates and plans were recently announced.

According to Nancy McVey, the reunion will be Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18.

Things kick off Friday with a mingle mixer from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison. No registration is needed for the mixer, and food and drinks are the responsibility of each person attending.

Saturday, there will be a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr.

Registration for Saturday's event is due by Sept. 3, as well as any payments made by check. The cost is $25 per person if paid in advance. Payment of $30 can be taken at the door, but pre-registering is required in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Drinks are not figured into the cost and will the the responsibility of each individual who attends.

A class photograph will be taken at 8 p.m. Saturday, with elementary school class photographs taken immediately afterward.

Checks can be sent to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925. A note with the names of those attending (including maiden names), should be included with the checks.

For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or McVey at 405-640-8644.