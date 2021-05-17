New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.52% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 40 counties, with the best declines in Comanche, Tulsa and Bryan counties.

Pottawatomie County reported 26 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 16 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,361 cases and 127 deaths.

Lincoln County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,245 cases and 71 deaths.

Seminole County reported seven cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,875 cases and 70 deaths.

Oklahoma ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 40.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 47.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 63,877 vaccine doses, including 26,040 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 70,811 vaccine doses, including 26,134 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 2,850,488 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Okmulgee, Craig and Stephens counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 366 cases; Tulsa County, with 302 cases; and Cleveland County, with 127. Weekly case counts rose in 22 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Okmulgee, Stephens and Wagoner counties.

In Oklahoma, 46 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 44 people were reported dead.

A total of 450,847 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,878 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,940,778 people have tested positive and 585,970 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.