City to lease new grader

Shawnee City Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lease a much-needed Case motor grader.

Shawnee Public Works Director Brad Schmidt requested authorization for the equipment lease to replace a 1988 Caterpillar motor grader that is past it’s useful life.

"The one we currently have is inoperable," he said.

The 48-month lease would be at 3.99 percent interest that will be paid in monthly installments, he said. Total purchase option price, at the end of the lease, is $226,698.54.

The lease has been accounted for in the budget, he said.