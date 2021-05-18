United Way of Pottawatomie County welcomes new executive director

Submitted

United Way of Pottawatomie County welcomes Sandy Vanderburg as its next executive director.

Vanderburg will bring more than 10 years of hospitality, sales, and management experience to United Way of Pottawatomie County. In addition to her professional experience, Vanderburg has been an active member of the Shawnee community, volunteering for Junior Service League, participating in Leadership Shawnee, and serving as the hospitality leader for Life Church Shawnee.

“Sandy impressed the hiring committee with her results-driven professional work,” said Jennifer Bell, United Way Board president. “Her experience serving in Shawnee and her home state of Texas will also be beneficial in this role serving our partner agencies and the greater Pottawatomie County community.”

Vanderburg served as a “loaned executive” for the North Texas United Way, helping to execute multiple campaigns. She also served the Junior League of Wichita Falls, where she was responsible for assisting with multiple fundraisers.

“I have grown to love Pottawatomie County as my new home and I’m excited to come together with inspiring leaders who share a common desire to create lasting change in our community,” Vanderburg said. “When we all feel empowered to make a difference, big things happen.”

United Way of Pottawatomie County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way Pottawatomie County serves 23 partner agencies, including American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, Boy Scouts of America, Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency, Community Market of Pottawatomie County, Community Renewal, Faith 7, Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, Girl Scouts, Heartline 211, Legacy Parenting Center, Legal Aid, Mission Shawnee, Neighboring 101, Pottawatomie County 4-H, Project Safe, Red Cross Shawnee, South Central Industries, The Salvation Army, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, Volunteer Health Center, thee Shawnee YMCA, and Youth and Family Resource Center.

For more information visit unitedwaypottco.org.