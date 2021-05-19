Mayor proclaims May 16-22 National Public Works Week

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt honored the Public Works staff of the City of Shawnee Monday evening, in collaboration with National Public Works Week, May 16-22.

"Whereas, public works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of Shawnee," he read from the proclamation. "Whereas, these infrastructure, facilities and services could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of public works professionals, who are engineers, managers and employees at all levels of government and the private sector, who are responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting our nation’s transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens."

He said it is in the public interest for the citizens, civic leaders and children in the City of Shawnee to gain knowledge of and to maintain an ongoing interest and understanding of the importance of public works and public works programs in their respective communities.

This year marks the 61st annual National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works Association.

"I ... do hereby designate the week May 16 – 22, 2021 as National Public Works Week," he said. "I urge all citizens to join with representatives of the American Public Works Association and government agencies in activities, events and ceremonies designed to pay tribute to our public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety, and quality of life."