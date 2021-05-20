Pottawatomie County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 28% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 28% of people living in Pottawatomie County are fully vaccinated as of May 18, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 451,349 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.21% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of May 18 are Caddo County (38%), Oklahoma County (37%), Noble County (37%), Canadian County (36%) and McIntosh County (35%).

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

41% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,591,345 people

33% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,284,957 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.