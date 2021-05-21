Shawnee man sentenced for illegal possession of ammunition

Submitted

OKLAHOMA CITY – This week, Todd Anthony Johnson, 39, of Shawnee, was sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. According to court documents, on April 23, 2019, Johnson illegally possessed 25 rounds of ammunition, three of which were found in a shotgun used to threaten his girlfriend during a domestic dispute. Prior to being found in possession of the ammunition, Johnson had been convicted of burglary in the first degree and knowingly concealing stolen property in Lincoln County. Federal law prohibits prior convicted felons from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Evidence at sentencing showed that Johnson had been subject to five protective orders. These protective orders were sought by separate women whom Johnson had threatened or abused.

Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Johnson to serve 78 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In imposing the sentence, Judge Dishman noted Johnson’s history of domestic violence and abuse of intimate partners. Johnson has been in custody since his arrest on the federal charges on Feb. 20, 2020.

This sentence is the result of investigations by the United States Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Shawnee Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary E. Walters, Jason M. Harley, and Jacquelyn M. Hutzell prosecuted the case.

This case is part of “Operation 922,” the Western District’s local implementation of Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiatives to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. “Operation 922” prioritizes firearms prosecutions connected to domestic violence, including domestic violence abusers who possess a firearm and are subject to a victim protective order or have been previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.