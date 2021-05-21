Shawnee Splash water park season opens Friday

This May marks the seventh annual season opening for Shawnee Splash.

The water park, at 100 E. Highland, and its sibling at Boy Scout Park, which operate during the summer months, are set to open today.

Recreation Manager Kerri Foster said she and her staff could not be more excited.

“It's going to be a cold start, but we are excited to serve Shawnee for the seventh season,” she said.

Splash is offering some new additions to the snack shack menu, she said.

Splash offers people of all ages a way to participate in water activities. The water park is open mid-May through mid-August each year. The outdoor complex features a shallow play area, regulation pool area, spray ground area, diving area, climbing wall, slides, restrooms, showers and dressing areas, concession with covered deck, two diving boards, basketball goal, floatables, bench with sunshades and much more, the website reads.

Briscoe Boy Scout Park Splash Pad, at the corner of Main and Pesotum, has various water features as well.

According to the City of Shawnee website, at shawneeok.org, daily admission into the water park is: 55+ seniors - $5; 18+ adults - $6; youth ages 3-17 - $5; and 2 years old and younger are free. Season passes and group rates also are available.

Hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. Season pass holders may enter early — at noon. Twilight hours, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., offer half-price admission.

A schedule of summer events at the water park are not yet posted on the website.

Watch for updates at shawneeok.org/government/departments/parks/shawnee_splash.

Some general rules include:

• no outside food or drink;

• if a customer leaves, there is no re-entry into the water park without paying admission again;

• patrons must be at least 48 inches (four feet) tall to ride slides alone;

• 15-minute safety breaks occur at the top of every hour the park is open;

• children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult; children under 4 years old must be accompanied in the pool areas by an adult swimmer who is within arm's reach

Lessons

Splash has a great swim lesson program, Foster said.

“Patrons can register online or at the park,” she said.

Classes are offered in the mornings. There are four sessions available: June 7 through 17; June 21 through July 1; July 6 through 16; and July 19 through 29.

Cost of swim lessons are $35 to $75, depending on age and current skill level.

For more information, call (405) 273-0700 or check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/Shawnee Parks and Recreation.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.