Shawnee Municipal Authority receives $20,625,000 water system funding from OWRB

OWRB

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee Municipal Authority (Authority) has received approval for $20,625,000 in funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s water infrastructure. Construction of upgrades and improvements to the water system will be financed by the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

The Authority will utilize the proceeds to improve and expand their water treatment plant. Construction will include a rapid mix basin, four (4) high rate pulsating clarifiers with tube settlers, eight (8) declining rate cluster filters, a dry polymer feed system, a powdered activated carbon bulk feed system, replacement of three (3) high service pumps, and installation of a new generator. This project will allow the Authority to continue supplying water to its customers in compliance with state and federal drinking water regulations.

Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the Authority’s customers will save an estimated $2,035,800 over the life of the 30-year loan compared to traditional financing. The DWSRF loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the Authority’s water and sewer systems.

The DWSRF program is administered by the OWRB and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The DWSRF program has provided approximately $1.7 billion in drinking water loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources statewide.

Since 1983, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved over $5.1 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.

Julie Cunningham, Executive Director of the OWRB, and Scott Thompson, Executive Director of the ODEQ, express their sincere appreciation to the State Legislators from the Shawnee area for their support of the DWSRF program.