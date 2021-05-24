Libraries closed May 30-31 for Memorial Day

PLS

Libraries announce Memorial Day closing schedule

The libraries and offices of the Pioneer Library System will be closed Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31, for observance of Memorial Day.

During the closing, there still are many ways to utilize the library. Downloadable materials are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the OverDrive platform, as well as the Flipster, Hoopla and Kanopy services available for all PLS library card holders. Access these services at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download.

The PLS Connect App also offers many ways to interact with the library via a mobile device. It is available for download via Google Play or the Apple Store.

Signups also are on for the library’s annual Summer Learning Challenge, with activities planned for all ages. The challenge runs through Aug. 15, and anyone interested in participating can go to pioneer.beanstack.com to get started.

Libraries will reopen for their regular hours on Tuesday, June 1.