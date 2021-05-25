Appointments available for car seat checkup in Shawnee

The Shawnee Fire Department will be doing a car seat checkup event Friday, May 28.

Appointments are available to learn how to install car seats and booster seats and to find out if there have been any recalls on a car seat or if the seat in use is the proper type.

The event will be by appointment only from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, May 28, at Shawnee Fire Station 3, 306 E. MacArthur. Call Dani Turner at 405-878-1671 to make an appointment.

According to a post on the Shawnee Fire Department's Facebook page, a limited number of car seats will be available at the event. In order to qualify, the person receiving the seat must be the legal guardian of the child, the child must be present or the mother within six weeks of delivery, and there must be proof of government assistance provided.

COVID-19 screening and temperature checks are required prior to the car seat check, and masks and social distancing are also required.