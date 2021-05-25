Authorities searching Tecumseh for missing man in Silver Alert

News-Star staff

An intensive search is planned to continue overnight in Tecumseh, with multiple law enforcement agencies searching for a man missing as part of a Silver Alert.

Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney has been keeping the public informed about the search through the department's Facebook page.

He said Darrell Lamb, 60, was last seen 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Prairie View Road and Bob Crouch and was last seen wearing Green Bay Packers sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt and had no shoes.

Kidney reported Lamb is in the early stage of Alzheimer's and the search was ongoing all day Monday, including help from an outside search and rescue team. Many of the areas being checked include many ponds and creeks, the chief said, with searches being done by kayaks, with use of drones and other means.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.