News-Star: Beware of callers claiming association with Best of the Best Reader's Choice awards

News-Star staff

Area business owners and residents are advised to be vigilant about another possible scam, this time involving a News-Star program.

It has come to our attention here at the News-Star that someone may be contacting local businesses representing themselves as selling packages associated with The Shawnee News-Star’s Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

There is currently no effort on the part of Gannett Media or The Shawnee News Star to sell any packages associated with The News-Star’s Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards. All winners were announced on April 25, 2021, and all marketing packages associated with the contest were sold prior to that time.

If you are contacted by anyone asking for money associated with this program, or any other News-Star contest, and have any concerns about the validity of that contact, please contact the News-Star's Aaron McDonald at 405-214-3970 or email him at amcdonald1@localiq.com.