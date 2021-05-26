Run for the Wall riders make stop in Shawnee

Shawnee Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1317 hosted a group of riders Saturday during the annual Run for the Wall (RFTW) event.

Post 1317 Sr. Vice Commander Don Plumley said the convoy started their trip in Ontario, California, and are on their way to Washington D.C.

RFTW has been an annual event since 1989, eventually splitting up into four routes over the years because its growth in ridership on the run presented safety concerns.

The trip in 2020 — and part of the run this year — were cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Run for the Wall President Les Williams said he was saddened that the group could not take its One Mission – Four Routes into Washington and collectively honor those who paid the ultimate price for the country's freedom.

The four planned routes were Central, Midway, Southern and Sandbox. Some of the routes were cancelled because of the pandemic, but the group coming through Shawnee was part of the Midway Route, according to the itinerary online. They are scheduled to reach Arlington, Virginia, and Washington D.C. by the weekend.

For those not traveling this year, the RFTW President offered some words as Memorial Day approaches.

“I think I know you all will do your duty this Memorial Day to pay your respects — whether it’s in Washington, D.C. or in the thousands of cities and towns across America,” he said. “I wish the very best for you all in this endeavor because patriotism and mission is enduring with our riders.”

For more information, visit rftw.us.

