Kiwanis speaker said finding staff 'toughest challenge'

Kiwanis Club met at Sonic's local headquarters recently. Wintco, at 1106 N. Harrison, has been in operation for around six months.

Guest speaker Candice Winterringer, Wintco vice president of operations, shared with the group that the toughest challenge today is finding staff.

Wintco has been in Shawnee since the mid '80s. Pictured with Winterringer is her brother-in-law John Winterringer, who is the local Kiwanis Club program chair.

