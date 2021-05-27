SH-39 narrows to one lane near Asher through July, work continues through spring 2022

ODOT

SH-39 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic from US-177 in Asher to about three miles east of SH-102 near Wanette in Pottawatomie County daily through July as part of an ongoing bridge and pavement reconstruction project.

Drivers can expect travel delays and should be prepared to stop or should use an alternate route. Additional lane closures and lane shifts can be expected during construction, which continues through spring 2022.

This project includes reconstruction of nearly three miles of SH-39 pavement and replacement of two box bridge structures. The $7 million contract for this work was awarded to Overland Corp., of Ardmore.