Volunteers sought to place flags for Memorial Day

Special to the News-Star

In preparation of Memorial Day events this weekend, at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29, flags will be placed on Veterans graves at Fairview Cemetery for Memorial Day. All public groups, veterans or persons who would like to help are invited and appreciated.

On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day Services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery at 9 a.m. and at Fairview at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend to honor those who gave all for our liberties.

On June 1, any volunteer help would be appreciated for picking up flags at Fairview Cemetery starting at 8 a.m.