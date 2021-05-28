SHS Class of '76 to celebrate 45th reunion

Special to the News-Star

Shawnee High School Class of 1976 will celebrate its 45th class reunion next month, and the classes of 1974, 1975, and 1977 are invited to join in as well.

The reunion is scheduled for Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at FireLake Grand Casino, located on Interstate 40 and Highway 102 west of Shawnee.

Friday, June 18, there will be a meet and greet on the second floor balcony from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, high school rock band “Sage/Zeabra” will be featured at a dance in the event center from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The cost to attend is $20 per night, and spouses can attend for free.

A block of rooms is available in the Grand Casino Hotel for out-of-town attendees.

“In addition to the class of ’76, our friends from the classes of ’74, ’75 and ’77 are also invited and encouraged to attend,” says Renee Brock Steward, SHS Class of ’76 graduate serving as reunion committee chair. “Flyers and registration forms are available at the Shawnee High School Class of 1976 Facebook page. Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to register as soon as possible.”

To register for the reunion, call Steward at 405-878-6350.

For hotel reservations, call the FireLake Grand Casino Hotel at 405-964-7777 and ask for the reunion discount.