Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 24% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 24% of people living in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated as of June 1, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 453,243 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.19% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of June 1 are Caddo County (40%), Oklahoma County (39%), Noble County (38%), Canadian County (37%) and Tulsa County (37%).

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

42% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,646,316 people

34% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,336,335 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.