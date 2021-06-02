OKDHS invites public participation in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program hearing

DHS

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is seeking public comment about the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP. A public hearing will be held virtually on Zoom at 10 am on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

To submit questions in advance of the July 8 meeting please email cpmacademies@ou.edu.

Last fiscal year, OKDHS helped more than 65,000 low-income households in Oklahoma with winter heating assistance, and more than 66,000 low-income households with summer cooling assistance. More than 5,900 households received help from the Energy Crisis Assistance Program. As a part of administering the federal funds for the program, OKDHS holds a public hearing to ensure that the funds are being best used to meet the greatest needs of Oklahomans within the fiscal resources being made available through this federally-funded program.

LIHEAP components:

The Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) provides assistance for households with a verifiable energy crisis including the loss of heating or cooling. Open enrollment for the program begins each year in mid-March. Energy crisis assistance for households with a life-threatening medical situation is accepted year round.

The non-emergency summer cooling program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company providing the main source of cooling for the household. Open enrollment begins each year in June.

The non-emergency winter heating program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company providing the main source of heating for the household. Open enrollment begins each year in December.

LIHEAP eligibility requirements are based on income, household size, available resources and responsibility for payment of home energy. Households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the energy provider by someone who does not reside at the residence.

Maximum monthly gross income allowed:

Household Size Allowable Monthly Gross Income

1 $ 1,383

2 $ 1,868

3 $ 2,353

4 $ 2,839

5 $ 3,324

6 $ 3,809

7 $ 4,295

8 $ 4,780

To inquire about the public hearing, email Liheap2@okdhs.org. Public comments about LIHEAP should be emailed to Liheap2@okdhs.org, or submitted by letter to Oklahoma Human Services, Attention LIHEAP, P.O. Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-0352.