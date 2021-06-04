'It is absurd': Rep. Dell Kerbs hopes to round up list of tag agencies charging appointment fees

Troubled by the practice, state Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, is asking for help from residents to round up a list of tag agencies in the state that have implemented fees over the last year to hold appointments.

“During the last year, I’ve heard from numerous Oklahomans who are shocked that they are being required to pay up to $20 to confirm an appointment at their local tag agency,” he said. “It is absurd to require a fee to hold an appointment spot that is needed for our citizens to access their state services.”

Tag agents are already allowed to charge fees to ensure they are compensated for the services they provide, but making Oklahomans pay above and beyond to secure a place in line is predatory behavior and should not be tolerated any longer, he said.

“I realize tag agencies have had to weather the pandemic on top of issues arising from transitioning to Real ID,” Kerbs said. “However, assessing additional fees on hard-working Oklahomans who must use these services to obtain their licenses is unnecessary.”

More:Driver's license megacenters coming to OKC, Tulsa to help with REAL ID backlog

Kerbs said his office is now reviewing the contracts and credentials of tag agencies that charge these additional fees, as well as agencies that have stopped issuing drivers licenses.

“We must ensure that these public-private partnerships provide Oklahomans with access to needed services without unnecessary bureaucracy or cost,” he said.

Kerbs is encouraging residents to email him to report tag agencies that charge appointment fees or no longer issue drivers licenses. He can be reached at dell.kerbs@okhouse.gov.

Watch for updates.

REAL ID:Feds extend enforcement deadline again

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.