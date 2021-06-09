Contract awarded for Whittaker Street Rehabilitation Project

A second attempt to secure a workable bid has proved successful for the Whittaker Street Rehabilitation Project. The project went before the Shawnee City Commission Monday, where the board unanimously approved authorization for staff to award a contract to the winning bidder.

Submitting a second bid at $565,405, Wynn Construction Co. was the lowest estimate, and City Engineer Seth Barkhimer was OK'd to move forward with the firm.

Already behind schedule on getting the rehab done before school starts in the fall, the project can now get going.

The project had hit a snag in April, being delayed a bit due to rejection of the three bids that were submitted in March.

Last month City Engineer Seth Barkhimer urged commissioners to reject the bids because of some inconsistencies in estimates; the board voted unanimously to favor his request.

Estimates have been varied among the submitted bids.

In March, Public Works Director Brad Schmidt said the city had estimated cost for the project around $500,000 — about $134,000 short of the lowest bid that came in.

The latest bids, coming in from four firms this month, are still above the city's original estimated cost. The last round of estimates show a base bid and two alternates — Alternate No. One involves things like flashing school-crossing signs, Barkhimer said, and Alternate No. 2 was for additions to quality control, like concrete cylinders.

A-Tech Paving

In March they offered a bid of $634,152.05 (for option one, for HDPE) and $603,704.05 (for option two, using PVC)

In May they submitted a base bid of $618,605.75; Alternate No. One was for $49,800, and Alternate No. Two was for $15,000

Wynn Construction Co.

In March they submitted a bid of $645,785 for option one, and $643,945 for option two

In May they submitted a base bid of $565,405; Alternate No. One was for $18,600; and Alternate No. Two was for $14,000

Nash Construction Co.

In March they offered a figure for option one at $928,348, and an option two bid at $926,028

In May they submitted a base bid of $585,430; Alternate No. One was for $8,250; and Alternate No. Two was for $12,650

Rudy Construction Co.

A bid was not received from this company in March

In May they submitted a base bid of $625,810; Alternate No. One was for $30,000, and Alternate No. Two was for $10,000

In the end, Barkhimer requested the item be deferred to allow time for assessing the submissions; the commission voted unanimously to defer.

The project

In the fall, Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. began engineering services for the project along Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block), as well as a portion of Draper that stretches north to Highland.

At that time Schmidt said the waterlines would be replaced, new curbs and handicap ramps will be put in, and drainage problems will be addressed.

Mayor Ed Bolt said the site needs attention and he is excited the city gets to do something in that part of town.

As the project area includes the intersection where Horace Mann Elementary sits, the city has been trying to set construction over the summer while school's out — though now, with delays in the bidding process, it is likely construction will not wrap up until after school has started back up in the fall.

Construction is estimated to take 100 days.

