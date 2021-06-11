McAlister's remodel complete; reopening today

After a few weeks off, Shawnee restaurant, McAlister’s Deli, at 4605 N. Kickapoo, is back in business today.

McAlister's has been undergoing an extensive remodel after serving the community for more than 12 years, the Saxton Group's Lily Saer, McAlister’s Deli marketing manager, said this week.

The restaurant closed May 17 for renovation and is reopening at 10 a.m. today.

“New features include an updated interior, refreshed exterior signage and a pick-up window,” Saer said. “Guests now have the opportunity to order ahead using the McAlister’s Deli app or website, drive-thru and collect their items without exiting a vehicle.”

