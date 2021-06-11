City's 2021-22 budget hearing set for Monday

On Thursday afternoon an agenda notice was published, announcing the scheduling of a special-called session of the Board of the Shawnee City Commissioners and the Board of Trustees of the Shawnee Airport Authority and the Shawnee Municipal Authority.

At 6 p.m. Monday the board will hold a public hearing for the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.