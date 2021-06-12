KidSpace, Woodland parks step closer to construction phase

Recently Shawnee City Commissioners approved an amendment to contract for consultant services with PDG Planning Design Group to develop a larger scope of design, incorporating all elements of the master plans for KidsSpace Park and Woodland Veterans Park into construction documents.

“The board already OK'd the original,” Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said. “This will expand the the plan from concept to construction.”

The amendment includes accompanying site elements, such as pavement, fencing, site lighting, buildings, aquatic features, and other components, the document reads.

According to the document, the total amended contract is not to exceed $515,000 for all services (original contract — $207,500; amendment — $307,500).

Adding in project surveying, a geotechnical report, testing and construction, set fees total $1,319,500.

Funding for the overall project is estimated at $8.7 million.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.