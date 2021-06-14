Harrison Arby's remodel to begin today; drive-thru remains open

Some Arby's restaurants are starting renovations, including one of the Arby’s restaurants in Shawnee — the 1531 N. Harrison site project begins today. The Kickapoo Arby's location was not among sites in line for improvements over the next few weeks.

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, will be offering a special promotion during the revitalization of the local Arby’s site, Account Executive Nicolette Giordano, BML Public Relations, said Monday.

“The remodel is expected to take no longer than a few weeks,” she said, “with the drive-thru remaining open to guests and offering a fantastic construction deal — Buy One, Get One Free Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches.”

Additional renovations at Arby’s locations throughout the Oklahoma City area also will be completed throughout the remainder of 2021, she said.

The remodels will leave each restaurant with a new look and feel, featuring upgraded exteriors, new authentic textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting and chalkboard graphics.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.