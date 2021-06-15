City budget hearing short, uneventful

On Monday evening Shawnee City Commissioners gathered for a hearing that, by law, allows residents an opportunity to raise questions, concerns, kudos and/or comments about the proposed 2021-22 city budget.

The meeting was informational only — no decisions or approvals were made.

The proposal's hearing was quick and quiet, as only city staff and a couple residents were in attendance. No opposition was offered by anyone, and resident Michael Savage was the only one to come forward to speak, inquiring if certain items, like funding for the police department headquarters, roads and parks — among others — were included in the proposal, which they are.

Assistant City Manager Ashley Neel said the budgeting process usually starts in January or February when departments do their budget requests.

“We met and discussed those budget requests,” she said. “Once we had those meetings we went internal and started building the budget.”

The hearing for the proposed budget, as required by state law, was the next step.

A vote on the budget will be put before the board — likely as an agenda item for its next meeting June 21 — since the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Watch for a story detailing the proposed budget as commissioners gear up for a vote on it soon.

