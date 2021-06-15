News-Star, staff win Oklahoma Press Association Awards

The Shawnee News-Star and members of its staff were recognized Saturday night with a total of 11 awards from the Oklahoma Press Association.

Awards were presented in categories for individuals as well as categories for the newspaper in general.

In the newspaper competition, the News-Star took first place in sales promotion for its 2020 summer magazine — Wish You Were Here — Discover Shawnee.

The News-Star won second in Community Leadership for the 2020 Best of Preps event and programs, as well as second place in Digital Media for its website and social media. The News-Star received third place awards in categories of Advertising, Sports Coverage, Photography, and overall Layout and Design.

In the individual competition, Tina Bridenstine won both first and third place in the Front Page Design competition for front pages designed in 2020.

Reporter Vicky O. Misa won third place in feature writing for "Kayak Club: Activity picking up at Twin Lakes," and Sports Editor Brian Johnson won third place for sports story, "Shawnee coach Arthur glad about long-awaited announcement of Sutton’s induction."

Awards were presented during an awards event Saturday night at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

The News-Star competes with other newspapers from around the state in Division 2.