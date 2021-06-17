Macomb Alumni Association to hold 70th annual reunion June 26

Special to the News-Star

The 70th annual Macomb High School Alumni Association banquet will be held Saturday, June 26, at the school cafeteria. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6. The cost for the meal is $15, which includes dinner and alumni association membership.

Scott Hawkins, association president, cordially invites all Macomb graduates, former students, former teachers and staff both past and present, especially the class of 2021, which will receive free dinner and admission.

John Cope from the Class of 1963 will again serve as auctioneer for the scholarship auction. If you would like to provide an item to be auctioned please bring it with you to the banquet.

"Thanks to generous alums from past years, we were able to award two scholarships this year,” said Hawkins. Recipients this year are Danee Hancock and Tyler Blankenship, and they will be honored during the banquet.

Saturday evening, the annual alumni basketball game will take place at 8 p.m. at the gym. New and old graduates, men and women, are invited to play or watch. The $5 admission fee goes to the scholarship fund. Wear cool clothing and athletic shoes. Cold water and drinks will be available.

All interested alums are also invited to the business meeting and election of officers at the school cafeteria at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. The association is always looking for volunteers; if anyone is interested in volunteering, please attend the business meeting.

For more information or purchase tickets, go online to www.mhsaaok.com, email admin@mhsaaok.com, or call/text the information line at (405) 585-6472.