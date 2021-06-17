Like May, June county sales tax collections top $900K

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for June are not far behind May's record number.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $920,404.86, up from the same month a year ago when $651,528.07 was received –– a substantial increase of $268,876.79. The report continues to show a boost in numbers similar to the record high reported in May, but it also should be noted the area was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during June 2020, bringing those figures significantly down.

Average sales tax collection

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• June — $661,300

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

