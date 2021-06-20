OHP: Seminole man dies in late-night crash near Wewoka

News-Star staff reports

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Seminole man died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash near Wewoka.

The fatality collision occurred about 11:49 p.m. on U.S. 270, about two miles west of Wewoka in Seminole County.

The patrol said Kordel Ross-Mcguire, 25, Seminole, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Ross-Mcguire was driving a 2016 Ford Focus northbound on U.S. 270 when he approached a T-intersection at U.S. 270 Business and repoprtedly ran a stop sign. The vehicle departed the roadway, struck a tree and rolled three-fourths times, the OHP noted.

The condition of the driver when the crash occurred and the cause are both listed a being under investigation by the patrol. Troopers said seat belts were equipped, but not in use.