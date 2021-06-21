COVID-19 cases surge 35.5% in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 35.5% as 1,141 cases were reported. The previous week had 842 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 16th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.6% from the week before, with 79,884 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.43% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ottawa, Love and Carter counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 253 cases; Oklahoma County, with 110 cases; and Comanche County, with 86. Weekly case counts rose in 43 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tulsa, Comanche and Carter counties.

Pottawatomie County reported five cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,405 cases and 131 deaths.

Lincoln County reported five cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,263 cases and 72 deaths.

Seminole County reported three cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,885 cases and 78 deaths.

Oklahoma ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 44% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 53.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 162,551 vaccine doses, including 64,906 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 44,005 vaccine doses, including 18,863 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,192,902 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in Le Flore, Woods and Kay counties.

In Oklahoma, 29 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, nine people were were reported dead.

A total of 455,535 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,354 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,541,887 people have tested positive and 601,824 people have died.

