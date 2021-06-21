Pottawatomie County 4-H program welcomes new educator

Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Service

A lot is happening at the OSU County Extension Office this spring and summer. The office has reopened to group meetings and activities, as well as welcoming another new staff member to the extension team.

Tia Rozell started on June 7 as county 4-H extension educator.

“Summer is a crazy time to start as a new educator for 4-H,” said Sonya McDaniel, county extension director. “Before she even started, Tia attended a community event and fair board meeting. Her first day was a county council meeting.”

Tia comes to Pottawatomie County with an agriculture communications degree from Oklahoma State University and a strong background growing up in the 4-H program in Colorado. She interned in Tulsa County working with youth in urban programs, assisting with summer project days, summer camp and State Round Up. All those experiences have allowed her to “hit the ground running” in Pottawatomie County.

With the the university lifting COVID guidelines in late May, the Pottawatomie County 4-H Program has scheduled six interactive project days throughout June. There is still time to sign up for the Health Rocks, Sphero BOLT STEM day, and Leather Crafting workshops. Visit the 4-H Facebook page for more information, dates, times, and online registration @PottawatomieCounty4-H.

Along with project days, Tia will be taking a group of teen leaders to the 100th State Round Up in July, learning a new 4-H enrollment system and working with Adult Volunteer Leaders on re-engagement strategies as the 2021-2022 4-H Program year kicks off Aug. 1.

“It is an exciting time for the 4-H Program, and we are happy to have Tia taking the lead with our youth and volunteers,” McDaniel said. “She brings a lot of enthusiasm and fresh perspectives to the program.”

For more information about the 4-H Program, contact the county extension office at 405-273-7683 or visit extension.okstate.edu/Pottawatomie online.