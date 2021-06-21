Leo Street collaboration pushes forward

A small but vital portion of Leo Street may soon get some much-needed improvements as the city and Pottawatomie County work together with ODOT to accomplish the project.

According to an agenda memo from Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer, on March 1, Shawnee City Commission approved a project agreement with ODOT for an industrial access road project on North Leo Avenue.

“The agreement states ODOT will reimburse up to $275,000 of a $300,000 project,” he said.

At that time, he said Pottawatomie County agreed to reimburse the city a maximum of $25,000, in addition to ODOT’s funding.

“This was affirmed with the Board of County Commissioners approval of the attached interlocal agreement,” the memo reads.

As a matter of housekeeping, on June 7, Barkhimer asked the commission for approval to enter into the interlocal agreement for project reimbursement. The board unanimously agreed.

The proposed project begins at Kickapoo Spur on North Leo Avenue and extends to the north, approximately 2000 feet to Independence Street, then west on Independence for approximately 1500 feet, and the remaining section of North Leo between Independence and State Highway 270/177.

The county also has agreed to assist with the bidding process.

The project's current construction estimate is $332,492.89, he said.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.