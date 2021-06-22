Shawnee's June sales tax shows strong

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease up in the area, the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for the month remains steady — thanks to months of a tightened belt after the city first initiated a 12.5 percent reduction, later loosening the reduction to its projected budget in phases; the reduction now sits at 3 percent. Last year at this time, numbers were significantly lower, as fallout continued after the COVID-19 pandemic kept businesses shut down during April and May.

While this month's report shows slightly lower figures than last month, revenue is still pushing upward; Ashley Neel, assistant city manager, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,616,731.06 for the month — about $59,000 lower than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $2,336,943 for June 2021, $741,836 more than last year at this time, which was 1,595,107.

It is to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,335,395.75

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $333,848.94

• Capital Improvements Fund — $258,732.93

• Street Improvements Fund — $292,117.81

• Economic Development Fund — $33,384.90

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $41,731.11

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $41,731.11

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 is based on a 3 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said in her report on this week's City Commission agenda.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $2,865,648 or 13.37 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $84,633, or 3.37 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $24,301,673, a little more than $2.8 million over the projected budget. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $2,595,768, according to the report.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.