COVID-19 report: No Pott. County deaths in 3 weeks; cases up in state

While Shawnee and Pottawatomie County are still reporting new cases in or near the single-digits, residents have seen no new reports of COVID-19-related deaths in the past three weeks.

As of Wednesday's weekly report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), active cases are very low in the area, now at 10 for the county, while Shawnee's count has remained in the single digits since the end of May — showing five active cases this week.

In March the OSDH adjusted the level of information previously reported in its daily updates. Oklahoma residents can't see much of the information previously provided over the past year; gender and age of victims are no longer available, but deaths are still being reported, along with their general location.

According to OSDH, the U.S. is at 602,462 for deaths, Oklahoma reports show 7,384, Pottawatomie County's total is at 131 and Shawnee still sits at 94. The last report of deaths in the county was June 2, when one Shawnee death was marked; the week before — in the May 26 report — there was one rural death and one from Shawnee.

Cases

In the U.S., 33,565,215 cases have been recorded so far. That's an increase of 398,797 since last month at this time, when the total was 33,166,418. The OSDH website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, OSDH reports 455,986 total cases, and marks the active case count at 1,505, an increase of 214 cases compared to last week. A month ago active cases were at 1,421.

In the county, of the 8,409 total cases documented, 8,268 have reportedly recovered. Active cases number 10 — up three from last week; a month ago the figure was 18.

In Shawnee, there were 5,124 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 5,025 have recovered. The OSDH reports active cases are now at five, which is four fewer than last month, but three more than last week.

Reporting weekly

After a year of daily reports, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) switched gears in March to offer weekly updates to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard on its website. Reports are updated on Wednesdays.

The latest version of the dashboard can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

After a vote from Shawnee City Commissioners, the city's mask requirement in public spaces ended April 30, though businesses can — and may — still choose to uphold the rule on private property.

