News brief: CPN tribal elections scheduled Saturday, June 26

Staff reports

On Saturday, June 26, Citizen Potawatomi Nation tribal members will decide the outcome of several tribal elections, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FireLake Arena in Shawnee.

CPN members who are 18 or older can vote. This year's ballot includes elections for CPN chairman as well as CPN legislative Districts 1 and 4, along with the tribal budget.

Current Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett is being challenged by Lisa Kraft and Steve Castaneda for the role of chairman.

According to the CPN website, any voter still in line at the polling place at 2 p.m. on June 26 will still have the chance to cast their ballot. The ordinance requires CPN members to present an official Tribal ID and sign the voter register acknowledging they received an unused ballot.

With CPN tribal members living all across the nation, members could choose to vote early by requesting absentee ballots.

Watch for updates.