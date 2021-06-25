Shawnee Little Theatre receives national awards

Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre was honored with the Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award this past week by the American Association of Community Theatres (AACT). The award was presented during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19. It was accepted virtually by SLT Managing Director Rebecca Fry.

The AACT Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award recognizes AACT member theaters for successfully completing major steps in new directions, expanding services to their communities, or moving to the next level of organizational development.

Also, SLT was one of 12 theaters nationwide chosen to present a filmed version of their production of “A Doll’s House 2” during the festival. The production was singled out with a best costume design award. Tami Lawson and Rebecca Fry created the costumes used in the show.

Shawnee Little Theatre (SLT) began in the summer of 1967 as the brainchild of two college students home for the summer and their energetic former drama teacher. Now in its 53rd year and over 225 productions later, the great-great-grandchildren of its charter members carry on the tradition. In 2015, the Oklahoma Center for Non-Profits chose SLT to receive a ONE Award for Excellence and Community Service for its dedication to providing theater arts to the area.

SLT will begin its new season of shows with the classic musical “Pippin” in September 2021; followed by “It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play” in December 2021. The Pulitzer Prize winning drama “August Osage County” will be presented in February 2022. The season finale will be the musical comedy “Legally Blonde” in June 2022. Season tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com. Staffed totally by volunteers, SLT continues to enrich, entertain, and educate the surrounding area into a sixth decade.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America’s theaters. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theaters across the United States and its territories, as well as theater companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.