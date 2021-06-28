Absentee ballots deadline is July 6 for Lincoln County jail election

Lincoln County Election Board

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the upcoming July 13 special election in Lincoln County is approaching. Applications must be received by the Lincoln County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.

Lincoln County Election Board Secretary, Melissa Stambaugh, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.” Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Stambaugh reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 405-258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Lincoln County Election Board is located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.