News brief: Citizen Potawatomi Nation election results announced

The Citizen Potawatom Nation held its tribal elections on Saturday, June 26, and longtime chairman John "Rocky" Barrett was re-elected to another term. A runoff election will be needed for the District 1 seat.

According to the CPN Public Information Department, the following unofficial results have been released:

Chairman:

* John "Rocky" Barrett— 1,867

Steve Castaneda— 67

Lisa Kraft— 869

District #1 (Top two candidates will have a runoff in 60 days.) :

Jon A. Boursaw— 58

* Alan Melot—101

Kevin Roberts— 57

* David Slavin— 77

District #4:

* Jon Boursaw—213

Elexa D. Dawson—57

Supreme Court Judges:

Robert Coffey #3-- 2324 yes, 299 no

Roy Tucker #7-- 2337 yes, 309 no

Budget:

2244 yes, 324 no

Watch for updates.