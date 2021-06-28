News brief: Citizen Potawatomi Nation election results announced
The Shawnee News-Star
The Citizen Potawatom Nation held its tribal elections on Saturday, June 26, and longtime chairman John "Rocky" Barrett was re-elected to another term. A runoff election will be needed for the District 1 seat.
According to the CPN Public Information Department, the following unofficial results have been released:
Chairman:
* John "Rocky" Barrett— 1,867
Steve Castaneda— 67
Lisa Kraft— 869
District #1 (Top two candidates will have a runoff in 60 days.) :
Jon A. Boursaw— 58
* Alan Melot—101
Kevin Roberts— 57
* David Slavin— 77
District #4:
* Jon Boursaw—213
Elexa D. Dawson—57
Supreme Court Judges:
Robert Coffey #3-- 2324 yes, 299 no
Roy Tucker #7-- 2337 yes, 309 no
Budget:
2244 yes, 324 no
Watch for updates.