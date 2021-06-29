Federal funds available to SSC students enrolled in summer courses

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College will be releasing a round of money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) to assist students enrolled in the summer semester. The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Education through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Students can apply the funds they receive to any balance they owe on their SSC Student Account. Students wishing to have HEERF II funds applied to their accounts must “opt in” during the three-question online application process.

The funds will be distributed to students based on specific guidance from the U.S. Department of Education as well as procedures established by SSC. The amount of money a student receives is based on whether the student has received a Pell grant and the number of hours that they are enrolled in during the spring semester. Pell grant recipients will receive $50 per credit hours, and students who are not Pell grant recipients will receive $40 per credit hour. For example, a student who receives a Pell grant and is enrolled in 15 credit hours would receive $750.

Students were contacted on June 23 about steps to take in order to receive the money. Students must log in to their financial aid portal on sscok.edu. Once logged in, they will select the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HERF II) Application on the menu. Funds will be disbursed on Monday, Aug. 2. The application must be completed by Wednesday, July 21.

If students have any questions about the HEERF II funding, they may reach out to the SSC Financial Aid Department at finaid@sscok.edu or visit the COVID-19 page on the College’s website for a Frequently Asked Questions post about the funding.