City manager won't renew contract in August

At 6 p.m. tonight, Shawnee city commissioners will enter into an executive session to discuss the city's top leadership post, following an announcement from Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison that it's his intention to not renew his contract in August.

Allison said the reason for his decision is two-fold — focus on both his family and his wheelhouse.

A certified public accountant, Allison has repeatedly been offered positions in the private sector since his city post began.

“Before, I didn't accept because the city had some financial issues that needed to be fixed,” he said.

Now those challenges are back on good footing, he said, so when the private sector came knocking at his door once again, he realized he was now in a different situation.

“I feel like I've achieved what I could help do,” he said.

Finance is his strength; now the city is in good standing, he can more heartily accept a recent opportunity he was offered. A big plus in accepting the new position is it would free up more time he would really prefer to spend with his young family, he said.

Allison has been city manager for two years.

Watch for updates.

