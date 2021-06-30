Search on for new city manager

On Tuesday evening, at a special call meeting, Shawnee city commissioners met in executive session to address the upcoming vacancy of Shawnee's city manager post.

This week Chance Allison, Shawnee's current city manager, announced he will not be seeking renewal of his contract when it's due to come up for review in August. Allison, a certified public accountant, has been offered a position in the private sector.

The board voted unanimously to give the city attorney authority to enter into negotiations with Eric Benson to fill the post as interim while the search is conducted.

Benson has been Shawnee's interim city manager before; he came three years ago after former Shawnee City Manager Justin Erickson left the post. Benson served for a year, stepping down when Allison was hired to the position.

Also, a search committee was chosen; members will be Mayor Ed Bolt, Ward 1 Shawnee City Commissioner Daniel Matthews, Ward 4 Shawnee City Commissioner Darren Rutherford, Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison, Shawnee Human Resources Director Jennifer Greenland and the soon-to-be interim city manager.

