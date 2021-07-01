COVID-19 cases jump up in county, state

The number of new COVID-19 cases is showing an increase in Pottawatomie County, according to this week's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) — jumping from 10 last week to 25 this week. Shawnee reports 10 new cases compared to five last week and two the week before.

Fortunately, no new COVID-19-related deaths have seen reported in Pottawatomie County in the past month.

In March the OSDH adjusted the level of information previously reported in its daily updates. Oklahoma residents can't see much of the information previously provided over the past year; gender and age of victims are no longer available, but deaths are still being reported, along with their general location.

According to the OSDH, the U.S. is at 604,714 deaths, compared to 602,462 last week — an increase of 2,252. Oklahoma reports now show 7,388 deaths, an increase of four in the past seven days. Pottawatomie County's total remains at 131 and Shawnee still sits at 94. The last report of deaths in the county was June 2, when one Shawnee death was marked; the week before — in the May 26 report — there was one rural death and one from Shawnee.

Cases

In the U.S., 33,664,894 cases have been recorded so far. That's an increase of 374,444 since last month at this time, when the total was 33,290,450. The OSDH website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, OSDH reports 457,490 total cases, and marks the active case count at 1,933, an increase of 1,504 cases compared to last week. For the past two months, the weekly rise in new cases has averaged around 1,000.

In the county, of the 8,430 total cases documented, 8,274 have reportedly recovered. Active cases number 25 — up 15 from last week; a month ago the figure was 15.

In Shawnee, there were 5,130 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 5,026 have recovered. The OSDH reports active cases are now at 10, which is two fewer than last month, but five more than last week.

Reporting weekly

After a year of daily reports, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) switched gears in March to offer weekly updates to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard on its website. Reports are updated on Wednesdays.

The latest version of the dashboard can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

After a vote from Shawnee City Commissioners, the city's mask requirement in public spaces ended April 30, though businesses can — and may — still choose to uphold the rule on private property.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.