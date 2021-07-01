Shawnee Forward names new board members, presents awards

Shawnee Forward recently held its annual meeting, where a new slate of officers was named and several honors were awarded.

Shawnee Forward board members for the 2021-2022 term are:

Paul Bass, First United Bank

Casey Bell, BancFirst

Larry Briggs, Retired

Dr. Jim Collard, Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Melissa Dennis, Pottawatomie County

Cami Engles, Theopolis Social Club

Joe Ford, Shawnee Milling

Katie Landes, Action Physical Therapy

Bryan Lucas, Georg Fischer Central Plastics

Jeff Madison, Chick-fil-A

Angi Mohr, SSM St. Anthony Hospital

Josh L. Trimble, The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital

Jarrod VanZant, Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative

Joe Vorndran, Stuart & Clover

“My challenge to the future board members and to our membership is to lean into this 'Best Of' statements,” Shawnee Forward CEO Rachael Melot told the new board. “Lean in to being a good neighbor. Lean in to mentoring our younger leaders if you have the experience. Lean into your predecessors if you are new. May we be known as the community that fosters, respects, and grows leaders in every field.”

Goals highlighted for the organization include educating and developing a sustainable workforce, investing in the consistent cultivation of relationships and projecting a positive image and brand identity.

Several awards were presented, as well.

They were:

• Pierre Taron, Jr. Leadership Award — Cama Watts, in recognition of exhibited leadership in the business community and dedication to making Shawnee a great place to work and live. The winner was chosen from Leadership Shawnee graduates.

• Gordon Richards, Sr. Community Service Award — Michelle Briggs, in recognition of the continued contribution of service to greater Shawnee. Dedication, advocacy, and selfless service that has made a lasting impact on the Shawnee business community.

• Neil and Mary Wiley Volunteer of the Year — Dawn Ramsey, in recognition of the commitment made to pursue excellence and distinction for greater Shawnee.

• Business Person of the Year — Tina Hanna. This award recognizes a business leader who has shown a mixture of perseverance, community spirit and innovation.

• Manufacturer of the Year — United Dynamics (Harmik Dersahakan). This award recognizes an outstanding manufacturer and is based upon a mixture of capital investment, community involvement and operations. This award was voted on by previous winners of the award.

• Ambassador of the Year — Amanda Estal. This award is given to an outstanding member of the Shawnee Forward Ambassador Program who has gone above and beyond in welcoming new members, attending events and reaching out to prospective members.

